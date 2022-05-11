The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that commitments have been received from a number of major secondary processors to pass back pig price increases coming from primary processors.

It follows a series of protests undertaken by the association yesterday (Tuesday, May 10) at various locations around the country.

Chair of the IFA Pigs Committee, Roy Gallie said: “Major secondary processors have committed to supporting pig farmers and understand the very serious situation that farmers are in.

“They recognise the losses on farms and the urgent need for a price increase. We are losing €55 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need price increases now.”

Yesterday, farmers protested at Carty Meats in Athlone. Co. Westmeath; Pilgrims in Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co. Tipperary; and Connollys Pork and Bacon, Co. Monaghan.

The IFA Pigs Committee said it expects all secondary processors to honour this commitment and if not, the committee has stated that pig farmers are prepared to take further action if and when required.

Last week pig farmer members of the IFA held a “rally” and meeting in Tullamore, Co. Offaly at the Carroll Cuisine facility in the town.

Pig farmers protest

In a message circulated to committee members ahead of the protests yesterday, Gallie further noted: “We need €2/kg from the market place, a 30c/kg increase by the end of the month, otherwise the industry is in jeopardy of extinction and there won’t be Irish pigmeat on the shelves.

“This initial €2/kg ask is to bridge the 50c/kg gap to breakeven, which is now around€2.25/kg according to Teagasc. Pig farmers are now only getting 12% of the price [consumers] pay for ham.

“Who gets the rest? Processors or supermarkets? If the consumer wants Irish pigmeat then we must be paid a fair price for it. We’re purely about price and the survival of the sector,” the IFA pig chair added.