Glanbia Co-op has officially launched a mental-health support programme for its farmer shareholders, offering free and confidential 24/7 support.

A counselling and information service is provided in partnership with Vhi Corporate Solutions under the Support Services for Glanbia Farmer Shareholders programme.

The initiative offers targeted expert and professional help available around the clock to support shareholders, their families and those working on the farm.

Glanbia Co-op chair, John Murphy encouraged suppliers who are struggling, in any way, to reach out. He added:

“We’re all aware of the stresses that running a farm, like any business, can bring to our day-to-day lives. It’s important that members of our Glanbia family take time and step back and are not afraid to avail of the supports available.”

Professional support is available to help ease the burden for those struggling with the following:

Mental-health challenges;

Addictions;

Financial pressures on farm;

Bereavement counselling;

Relationships and parenting challenges.

Supports for Glanbia farmer shareholders also provide access to a specialist information service, coaching programmes, trauma support and an interactive online portal.

Supplier shareholders and their dependents can see a counsellor locally for up to six face-to-face sessions per issue, and no Vhi membership is needed to avail of this service.

Vhi corporate account manager for Glanbia, John McGrath said they are delighted to be working on this initiative, which provides space for practical assistance and emotional support during times of stress, strain or crisis.

“This service is great for the whole family, the whole farm and for his or her family and those that work with them.

“It’s a great tool to have at your disposal any time of the day or night,” Glanbia Co-op shareholder, James O’Brien commented.