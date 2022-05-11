The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced that the ban on gatherings for sales or shows of live birds will be lifted from Monday (May 16).

The legal requirement for this ban and other specific biosecurity measures was introduced on November 17 last year in response to a number of avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in wild birds, commercial poultry flocks, ‘backyard’ flocks and other captive birds.

Several outbreaks also occurred in Northern Ireland. The outbreaks late last year resulted in the culling of 10s of thousands of birds on both sides of the border.

The decision to remove these measures is based on indicators of reduced risk of bird flu, including the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed here in wild birds for a period of over six weeks; reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl; and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours.

However, the department is urging flock owners to remain vigilant and to continue to use the “highest standards” of biosecurity as, notwithstanding the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

The department is also reminding all poultry owners, including those who keep only one or two birds, of their legal obligation to register their premises with the department.

The legal requirement to keep birds (including commercial poultry) confined and housed ended at the end of last month.

This requirement was removed for the same reasons as outlined above.

As a result, all poultry and bird owners may now allow their birds access to open areas and runs.

Bird owners are being asked to continue to remain vigilant by monitoring their birds for any signs of disease and implementing strict disease-control measures. In particular, birds should continue to be fed indoors or under cover where wild birds cannot have access.