Minister confirms opening of Calf Investment Scheme

Minister Michael Creed has confirmed the opening of the Calf Investment Scheme, which is open for applications from today, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

The applications – which must be submitted via email – will be accepted up to Tuesday, January 28. The new initiative is designed provide €1.5 million in funding for on-farm investment in calf feeding equipment, including calf feeders; computerised calf feeders; and milk carts with mixers.

Apart from these main investments, a range of different investment items are also available for selection. Grant aid of up to €3,000 per holding will be made in respect of these items.

This is a new scheme which will add significant capacity on Irish farms for the rearing of calves and will further enhance the health and welfare credentials of Irish agriculture.

“I would urge farmers to consider investing in these measures, and I hope to see a high level of uptake under this initiative,” Minister Creed commented.

Announcing the scheme originally on December 19, the minister explained at the time that the minimum investment required is €1,000 excluding VAT, while the maximum investment being proposed will be €7,500 excluding VAT.

A 40% grant aid will apply to applications meeting all the terms and conditions of the scheme – in the event of over-subscription this figure may be reduced.

At the time, Minister Creed said: “This initiative is one of a series of measures being put in place by stakeholders in advance of the spring-calving season with a view to ensuring the highest possible calf welfare outcomes.”

To access the application form, as well as a list of terms and conditions, click here.