€1.5m calf rearing support scheme opens for applications tomorrow

Applications will open for the new €1.5 million financial support scheme for calf rearing – which was announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last month – on the department website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7.

Under the scheme, revealed by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed on Thursday, December 19, the primary investment focus is on supporting calf feeding systems such as computerised calf feeders, milk carts with mixer included and calf teat feeders.

When a farmer purchases one of these items, they will also be eligible to receive support for the purchase of other items, such as calf milk heaters, calf forage / hay racks, calf meal troughs, calf feed barriers and calf pen dividers.

Advertisement

The minister said that the minimum investment required is €1,000 excluding VAT, while the maximum investment being proposed will be €7,500 excluding VAT.

A 40% grant aid will apply to applications meeting all the terms and conditions of the scheme – in the event of over-subscription this figure may be reduced.

Minister Creed confirmed that applications will open on January 7, 2020. Terms and conditions and the relevant specifications will be available on the department’s website.

Commenting at the time of the announcement, Minister Creed said: “This initiative is one of a series of measures being put in place by stakeholders in advance of the spring-calving season with a view to ensuring the highest possible calf welfare outcomes.”