Met Éireann issues wind warnings for 17 counties

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow wind warnings for 17 counties in Connacht, the border region and most of Leinster.

The first warning from the national forecaster is for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo. The warning was issued today, Monday, January 6, at 3:00pm.

This warning will be valid from 1:00am tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 7 until 8:00pm the same day.

Met Éireann is predicting that southerly winds – veering westerly during Tuesday – will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h, with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h in these three counties, with the strongest winds affecting coastal areas and higher ground.

A further warning, issued at the same time today, covers the following counties: Dublin; Kildare; Longford; Louth; Wexford; Wicklow; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Cavan; Monaghan; Leitrim; Roscommon; and Sligo.

This warning is valid from 6:00am tomorrow morning, Tuesday, until 8:00pm tomorrow evening.

Similarly, Met Éireann predicts that the southerly (veering westerly) winds will reach mean speeds of between 50km/h to 65km/h, though gusts will not quite reach the same maximum speed, falling between 90km/h and 100km/h.

Weather this coming week will be generally changeable, with wet and windy conditions predominating.

On top of the wind, tomorrow will also be a damp day, with scattered outbreaks of rain. It will also be noticeably mild, with highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 11° to 14°.