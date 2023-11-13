Farmers should have empty slurry tanks by September 30, each year because “this will avoid slurry storage capacity issues,” according to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

In response to a parliamentary question tabled by the Independent TD for Kerry, Danny Healy-Rae, on whether he would change the rules around the closed period, Minister Darragh O’Brien said the Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) regulations allowed for an extension of the slurry spreading season.

Minister O’Brien said the regulations permit for an extension of spreading up until October 15 “provided there are suitable ground and growth conditions”.

But the minister said this was all dependent on whether there was also “a favourable weather forecast” to ensure it would not impact on water quality.

“This year I approved the maximum extension allowing farmers more time to empty their tanks before the start of the slurry spreading closed period.

“Spreading of slurry in unfavourable ground and weather conditions results in run-off to nearby streams, rivers and lakes impacting water quality,” Minister O’Brien warned.

The Kerry TD had asked the minister if he would change the current spreading rules for farmers if there was dry weather, to put a permit system in place to extend the timeframe for farmers.

Slurry spreading

In response Minister O’Brien said: “We continue to see unsatisfactory trends in our water quality as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We need to do all we can to prevent further impact by ensuring that slurry is spread when and where it is most needed by crops, and as early in the season as is practicable.”

He also advised that farmers should “prioritise” emptying their storage facilities as early in the growing season as possible.

“This has agronomic benefits for the farmer and protects water quality. The requirement to spread slurry after September 30 is avoidable with efficient management,” the minister added.

According to Minister O’Brien he has recently discussed the issue of storage and management with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

He said that he had asked the minister and his officials to continue to promote the early application to avoid slurry storage capacity issues at the start of the closed period for slurry spreading and “to encourage farmers to put adequate slurry storage in place”.