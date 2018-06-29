Milk replacer facility investment worth €3.3 million announced

A €3.3 million investment in a new purpose-built finishing and packing facility near Kells, Co. Meath, has been announced by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys.

The investment is being made by dairy nutrition company Volac to begin producing milk replacers in Ireland.

Up to 16 new, high-quality manufacturing jobs will be created, supported by the Irish Government through Enterprise Ireland.

The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases supplied from Volac’s factory in Felinfach, Wales.

The new facility in Mullagh will enable Volac to meet the needs of its milk replacer customers in the Irish and overseas markets as the business continues to grow.

Minister Humphreys said: “Volac’s investment in a new finishing and packaging facility with the creation of 16 new jobs supported by the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is welcome news for Mullagh, Kells and the surrounding areas.

‘Heritage’

“Ireland’s agri-food industry is part of our heritage and, combined with our reputation for strategic innovative activity and ease of doing business, we are well-positioned to attract foreign direct investment in the area.”

David Neville, managing director of Volac Animal Nutrition, also commented, adding: “In 2008, Volac purchased the Golden Maverick brand portfolio, Ireland’s leading range of animal milk replacers.

“Since then the Irish milk replacer market has seen fantastic growth which we expect to continue in line with the ambitions of the Irish dairy industry.

The investment which we announce today reflects Volac’s confidence in the growing demand for milk replacer in both Irish and export markets.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed commented as well, saying: “The food and drink sectors are strategically important to Ireland’s economic future and our exports are world-renowned.

“Volac’s investment in Meath is very welcome, reflecting Ireland’s excellent track record in the agri-food sector in general, and expertise in dairy nutrition in particular. “

‘Advantages’

Finally Orla Battersby, manager of the food division, Enterprise Ireland, concluded: “Volac is a growing, ambitious company and Ireland has many advantages including a critical mass of companies for Volac to collaborate with in the provision of ingredients and Irish raw materials.