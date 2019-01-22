Midlands machines: ‘Claasy’ kit to be shown by Kelly’s

A Claas tractor and ‘Greenline’ information day is set to be held tomorrow (Wednesday, January 23) by Kelly’s of Laois.

Taking place in the company’s premises in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, the event will run from 11:00am until 10:00pm tomorrow night.

Claas

Claas is the anchor franchise covering tractors, the ‘Greenline’ mower range, harvesters and loaders, with a selection of these on display on the day.

The current tractor range goes from 80hp to over 500hp; Atos machines – which provide up to 100hp in power – will be on show, as will the Arion 400, 500 and 600 ranges – offering from 100hp to 205hp on tap.

The more powerful ‘beasts’ on show include the Axion 800 and 900 series, ranging from 200hp up to 410hp.

On the combine front, Class Lexion walkers will be on offer from Kelly’s.

The Claas Greenline range, which includes mowers from 6ft mounted to 32ft triples, will be exhibited by Kelly’s, while the full range of Claas Liner and Volto rakes and balers are also stocked, according to the firm.

Other brands

A number of other brands will also be on show, according to Kelly’s.

The full Horsch range of tillage equipment from Pronto drills and cultivators to the Leeb range of sprayers will be on offer, while Househam sprayers will also be available, with a number of self-propelled and trailed units sold by the firm in recent times.

Other prominent brands on offer include Dalbo rollers, Redrock and Richard Western machinery and Tanco beet choppers, as well as Sulky fertiliser spreaders, Twose hedge-cutters and Smyth trailers.

Kelly’s of Laois

The sister branch of longstanding agricultural firm Kelly’s of Borris was established in 2014.

Wayne Barry is branch manager and looks after machinery sales, supported by parts manager Eddie Abbot, Tony Lennon in parts and yard sales and Ian Pearson in service.

A “well-equipped” spare parts department is also on hand.

According to the firm, Kelly’s will have special early-season offers on the day both on machinery and in the stores department.