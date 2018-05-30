Midlands dairy herd to go under the hammer

A dairy herd located in the midlands is set to go under the hammer at Carnaross Mart tomorrow (Thursday, May 31).

Ray and Doreen Farrelly from Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, have decided to put their entire herd of 80 cows and 52 bulling heifers up for sale.

The herd reportedly has a high EBI (Economic Breeding Index) value along with high milk solids and a low somatic cell count.

Made up of British Friesian and Jersey cross cows, the “low maintenance” herd produces milk with 4.3% butterfat and 3.77% protein.

It is understood that the sale will get underway in Carnaross Mart, Kells, Co. Meath, at 12:00pm tomorrow.

Anyone looking for more information is advised to contact Michael Taaffe from Taaffe auctions on: 086-2545132. Alternatively, people looking for a brochure can email: [email protected].

Pedigree sale of Aberdeen Angus bulls

In other sale news, Ballyjamesduff Co-op Mart held an on-farm sale on Saturday, May 26, of 17 pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls for the Lisduff Angus Herd.

A selection of red Aberdeen Angus bulls made from €3,200 to €3,750; while the black animals sold from between €3,200 to €3,600.