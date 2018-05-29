‘Huge interest’ in upcoming pedigree Limousin sale

There has been “huge interest” in an upcoming pedigree Limousin sale, according to breeder Tom Bailey of Bailey Limousins.

Scheduled to get underway on Monday, June 4, at 1:00pm, the sale will take place in Roscrea Mart, Co. Tipperary.

A total of 17 in-calf heifers and 34 maiden heifers will go under the hammer on the day; these heifers are coming from the Bailey Limousin, Ballinrahin Limousin and Grangeford Limousin herds.

All of the animals for sale on the day have reportedly had their parentage verified.

According to the sale catalogue, there will be a 5% discount for breeders registered within the last two years or breeders under the age of 25.

Advertisement

Speaking to AgriLand, Bailey said: “There is huge interest in the sale from all over the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and the Netherlands.

We’re hoping for a good attendance; there is a superb line up of maiden heifers.

Prospective purchasers are being advised to note that animals will be sold in guineas and that all lots must be settled on the day of purchase.

This is the first time that these three pedigree breeders have come together for a sale of this nature, but it is hoped that it could become a biannual event if this sale is successful.