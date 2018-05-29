Farmers sought for new TV series aiming to make dreams a reality

Farmers are being sought to take part in a new TV series which is hoping to make dreams come true for some lucky participants.

Irish radio and television personality Baz Ashmawy – from hit TV show ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’ – has issued an appeal on social media encouraging farmers to apply “as soon as possible” to take part in the upcoming series.

He hopes to help people do something that they have always wanted to do, but never got around to – due to life or work getting in the way.

I’m looking for farmers for my new show, where I’m helping people fulfil ambitions or dreams that they’ve had.

“If you are a farmer out there and you have ever dreamt of – I don’t know – learning to dance or being a mixologist like Tom Cruise in ‘Cocktail’ and running a beach bar somewhere, get in touch with me. It could be anything,” he said.

People who are keen to go on an adventure, learn a new skill, or those just looking to do something out of the norm are all being encouraged to get in contact.

Advertisement Today I’m Looking for FARMERS to get involved in my new tv series. Are you missing something? a dream unfullfilled or opportunity missed? I want to help you learn your new skill or try something new or make a dream come true!…and yes that rhymed please share and if you know of someone forward them these details all mails to [email protected] Irish Farmers Journal AgriLand Posted by Baz Ashmawy on Monday, May 28, 2018

However, applicants have been warned that the opportunity is not about going on an “amazing holiday” or getting some new machinery for the farm.

Anyone interested in taking part in the new TV series is asked to send an email with some information about themselves, and their respective dreams, to: [email protected].