Interested in a new career in the agri sector?

Sales administrator

Corby Rock Mill, a leading manufacturer of animal feed products in Ireland, is looking to hire a sales administrator.

Founded in 1975 by the late George Quinn, the business was principally set up to ensure high-quality farm feeds for its sister company Corby Rock Eggs. Now it reportedly has a thriving trade in poultry, ruminant, sheep and calf markets throughout Ireland.

The company is looking to hire a sales administrator to join its technical team to provide support to its sales representatives and technical staff.

Expected duties will include collaborating with the company’s logistics department to coordinate timely deliveries as well as compiling regular and up-to-date sales reports.

The ideal candidate will be a team player and will have excellent customer service skills. A competitive remuneration package is available for this role. Click here for more information

Technical sales representatives

As well as this, Corby Rock Mill is also interested in hiring three technical sales representatives to cover both the north and south of Ireland.

The technical sales representatives are responsible for selling ruminant feed throughout farm and wholesale accounts as well developing strong relationships with customers.

Reporting to the sales manager, the right candidate will have: an agricultural qualification; previous farm sales / advisory experience; and a strong understanding of the livestock sector – specifically dairy and beef.

The remuneration package for this position includes a competitive salary, expenses and company car. Click here for more information

Forepersons

Meanwhile, SAP Landscapes – an Irish company that has been maintaining landscapes for over 40 years – is seeking to hire forepersons in the Leinster area.

These roles will suit candidates with agricultural experience and working hours can be developed to reflect seasonal work patterns, the employer added.

Successful applicants will be required to hold a valid safe pass and a full driving licence is essential. Tractor driving experience would also be an advantage.

There will be opportunities for training and upskilling for successful candidates. Click here for more information

Tractor drivers and machinery operators

Furthermore, SAP Landscapes is currently seeking both full-time and part-time tractor drivers and machinery operators in the Leinster area.

Successful applicants will be required to hold a valid safe pass.

Benefits of this position include: flexible hours; availability of overtime; uniform allowance; and a pension facility. Click here for more information

Digital sub-editor

Due to our continued expansion, AgriLand is currently in the market for a digital sub-editor.

People interested in applying should have a formal English language, journalistic or other relevant qualification.

Experience of working in a publishing environment, while beneficial, is not essential – as training will be provided.

An ability to accurately and consistently proof content – and to add value where appropriate – is the priority. Click here for more information

Full stack developer

As well as this, we are looking to hire a full stack developer to join our development team and help build our innovative platform.

In this role you will be working on developing new features and maintaining existing ones that are used by thousands of people each day.

Some of the key responsibilities will include: maintaining and building core features for our publishing platform and app; ensuring our codebase is well structured, scalable and secure; as well as carrying out performance tests.

Applicants should have a degree or masters in Computer Science/Engineering or a related field. Click here for more information