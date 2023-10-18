Research has confirmed that mid-October is the optimal time to sow winter wheat crops under Irish conditions.

Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, commented: “Many growers are struggling to get drilling completed due to the poor weather and poor ground conditions.

“Weather permitting, any chance to let soils dry out, in order to improve seed beds and increase establishment rates, should be taken.”

Drilling winter wheat

Many growers may well drill winter wheat crops later into the month and into November. But this will depend on the seedbed conditions.

“While wheat can tolerate poorer conditions than barley, they still won’t tolerate water logging,” Phelan explained.

Advertisement

Similar to barley, pre-emergence control of weeds works better than post-emergence, although there are more options in wheat where grass weeds are a concern.

Where blackgrass is an issue, Teagasc recommends the use of Avadex Factor plus flufenacet at full label rates, pre-emergence.

This can be followed up with a post-emergence application of flufenacet and or Pacifica Plus or Monolith, assuming there is no resistance.

Winter oilseed rape

According to Shay Phelan, winter oilseed rape (OSR) crops have been growing well over the last few weeks.

“The higher than normal temperatures have helped crops to catch up, despite the later drilling,” he continued.

Advertisement

“Phoma is evident in many crops and treatment with Proline at 0.4L/ha will be needed if it continues to spread.

“Many crops should also get a graminicide as volunteers and grass weeds are competing with the crop at the moment.”

Phelan also pointed out that many OSR crops have not yet received a herbicide with many growers intending to use Kerb or Astrokerb when temperatures drop later in the season.

“Grass weeds will be competing with the crop and should be treated as soon as possible, even though Astrokerb will also control grass weeds,” he said.

“Based on last year’s experience, these products became very scarce. So growers order their requirements as soon as possible,” he concluded.