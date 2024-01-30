Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds in the west and northwest tomorrow (Wednesday, January 31).

The national forecaster said that there will be strong and gusty southwesterly winds in Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will be in place from 8:00a.m until 1:00p.m on Wednesday and may lead to wave overtopping in coastal areas.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry from 9:00a.m until 5:00p.m tomorrow.

It said that the strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

A Status Yellow gale warning will come into force from 9:00p.m tonight until 6:00p.m on Wednesday from Valentia to Malin Head to Carnsore Point and on the Irish Sea.

Met Éireann said that most of the country, with the exception of parts of the south, is expected to be wetter than average.

Up to twice the average rainfall expected over the next seven days in some areas.

The mean weekly air temperature is forecast to be 2° to 3°C above normal, soil temperatures are currently 2°to 3° above normal, ranging from 6°-8.3°.

Soil temperatures will continue to be above average in the mild conditions expected over the coming seven days.

With spells of rain and showers over the coming week, there will be no significant change to soil conditions, with all soils remaining saturated or waterlogged. Trafficability will be poor.

The forecast for today is for a dry and mainly sunny day with light southwesterly breezes, highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

It will be cold and dry tonight with clear spells, temperatures will drop to between 0° and 6°. The southwest winds will freshen later in the night.

Wednesday will bring cloud and rain from the northwest. The fresh to strong southwest winds will veer westerly and moderate as the rain clears through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10° to 12°.