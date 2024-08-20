Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds in two western coastal counties over the coming days.

The national forecaster said that the wind warning which currently applies to Galway and Mayo will bring “unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds”.

These strong gusts will coincide with very high tides and some heavy falls of rain, particularly in the western parts of these counties.

Met Éireann said that the conditions may result in coastal flooding; wave over-topping; damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions.

The weather warning will come into force at 7:00p.m on Wednesday (August 21) and remain valid until 2:00a.m on Thursday (August 22).

Met Éireann

A high tide advisory has also been issued for all coastal areas from 12:00p.m on Wednesday to 12:00p.m on Friday (August 23).

A period of ‘supermoon’ spring tides, expected to be among the highest during 2024, are the primary cause of elevated and high coastal tides.

In addition, Ireland is forecast to be affected by strong winds and increased storm surge from the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto in the Caribbean.

Separately, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for potato blight in most parts of the country.

Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop on Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon in Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and parts of Munster.

This advisory is currently due to remain in place until 12:00p.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann said that there will be little opportunity for spraying this coming week due to unsettled and generally breezy or windy conditions.