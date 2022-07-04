Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning due to a risk of potato blight this week in several counties.

The national forecaster has said that weather conditions tomorrow (Tuesday, July 5) and the following few days will be conducive to the spread of the disease, particularly in coastal parts.

The warning is currently valid for the following counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; and Sligo.

Met Éireann advised that there will be opportunities for spraying to protect plants today (Monday, July 4).

Phytophthora infestans, commonly known as potato blight, continues to be the most economically destructive disease of global potato crops; it is responsible for €1 billion of annual losses in the EU alone.

In Ireland, Teagasc estimats that €5 million is spent annually on fungicides to mitigate the impacts of the disease.

Blight is a master at adapting to its environment, with an ability to complete its life cycle in less than five days.

Met Éireann forecast

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has said that high pressure will continue to build across the country this week.

Today, there will be plenty of cloud, some sunny spells and isolated showers, which will become mainly confined to the north this afternoon.

Longer spells of sunshine will develop in many areas towards the evening, though cloud will thicken in the northwest later with patchy drizzle developing.

Highest temperatures are expected to be 15°-19°C, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds, strong at times along northern coasts.

There is expected to be clear spells at first tonight in the south and southeast, becoming cloudier through the night with patchy light rain and drizzle mainly in the northwest.

Temperatures won’t fall below 8° to 12° in light to moderate westerly breezes which will allow some mist patches to develop.

There will be a good deal of cloud tomorrow, though there will be bright or sunny spells, especially in the south and east in the afternoon and evening.