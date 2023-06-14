Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rainfall in the west and southwest today (Wednesday, June 14).

The national forecaster said that there will be localised showers and thunderstorms in counties Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; Galway; and Mayo.

There will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail during the most intense thunderstorms.

The heavy falls of rain could cause localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and some power outages.

Advertisement

The warning will come into effect at 1:00p.m and is set to remain in place until 9:00p.m.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today is for very warm and humid conditions in most parts of the country.

It will be dry with some spells of hazy sunshine breaking through; fog may linger in coastal areas.

Scattered heavy showers are set to develop in Connacht and north Munster as the day progresses.

Advertisement

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 22° to 27°, but it will be somewhat cooler on eastern and southern coasts. The east to southeasterly winds will be moderate.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures of 12° to 15°. The showers in the west and southwest will clear to leave a dry and calm night. Some showers could develop in the west and midlands towards dawn.

Tomorrow (Thursday, June 15) will be dry with sunny spells, but there is a risk of showers in the southwest and west. Similar to recent days, heavy showers will develop during the afternoon and evening bringing a possibility of flooding.

Winds will be light and daytime temperatures will reach 22° to 26°, cooler on the coast due to sea breezes.