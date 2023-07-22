Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for a number of counties.

The national forecaster said that Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo will be the most impacted.

It has also indicated that there will be “further spells of heavy rain at times bringing the potential for localised flooding”.

The weather warning is in place until 11:00am tomorrow (Sunday, July 23).

It is expected to be cloudy and damp tonight (Saturday, July 22) with further outbreaks of rain “continuing heaviest and most persistent over the northern half of the country with localised flooding possible”.

According to Met Éireann it will start off wet tomorrow “with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places”.

Showers

But it is expected that this may clear in some parts of the country and there could be some sunny spells. However isolated showers are then likely to develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile in the east and south it is likely to be wet throughout the day with the potential for “further spells of heavy rain”.

The national forecaster said that temperatures could rise to between 15° to 20° but it will remain mild in the south and southeast with “mostly moderate northerly winds developing, fresher near coasts”.

By tomorrow night (Sunday, July 23) the majority of the country will see the rain clear up and there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, but with the potential for some showers remaining.

The national forecaster expects “lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° with light to moderate north to northwest breezes,”

Week ahead

The national outlook for next week suggests there will be a “good deal of dry weather at first” however this is unlikely to last and by mid-week the weather will be more unsettled.

According to Met Éireann it will develop into more wet and blustery conditions.

By Monday there is a good chance that the majority of the country will wake up to sunny conditions and there could be a period of dry weather but light showers are also to be expected.

The south and southeast could see some of these showers “turn heavy” but these should become isolated by the evening.

Highest temperatures on Monday are likely to range from between 15° in the northwest to 20° in the south and southeast.

This is also likely to be against the backdrop of “light to moderate northwest breezes” according to Met Éireann.