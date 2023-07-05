Met Éireann has today (Wednesday, July 5) issued a Status Yellow rain warning for a number of counties including Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

The warning is valid from tomorrow (Thursday, July 6) at 10:00a.m until that evening at 8:00p.m.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be heavy rain at times on Thursday, which may cause localised flooding.

It has also cautioned that rain accompanied by fresh to strong winds will lead to poor travelling conditions and expects that rainfall totals will be higher in mountainous regions.

The national forecaster also said that southerly winds will reach gale force six or higher and this is also valid between 6:00a.m on Thursday until 6:00p.m on Friday (July 7).

The forecaster also issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight for the entire country today.

It warned that weather conditions conducive to the “spread of potato blight” will affect many parts of the country, particularly the west.

The warning is expected to remain in place until midday on Saturday (July 8).

Opportunities for spraying will also be limited due to unsettled conditions with rain or showers expected on most days.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said that overall, Wednesday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy in the north or northeast.

The westerly winds will be moderate to fresh with highest temperatures of 15° to 20°, coolest on western coasts.

The showers will become more isolated tonight before a band of rain and drizzle arrives later in the west.

Overnight temperatures will range from 10° to 13°, with the southwesterly breezes easing.