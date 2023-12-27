Status Orange weather warnings remain in place today (Wednesday, December 27) for counties Kerry, Clare and Galway and west Cork, Met Éireann has advised.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country is also in effect until 00.00 on Thursday (December, 28).

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked road users to “exercise caution” while using the roads today and warned that some surface water flooding is likely in parts of the country.

The first impact of Storm Gerrit was felt last night with many parts of the country pounded with heavy rain and windy weather.

According to the Met Éireann the last of the heavy overnight rain and high winds will move off into the Irish Sea on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The meteorological service expects some sunny spells to develop throughout the day but there will also be “some intense squally showers, with hail”.

It expects that highest afternoon temperatures will reach between 7° to 10°.

Met Éireann has warned that the weather this evening will become “increasingly windy or even stormy, as a swathe of strong to gale force westerly winds associated with Storm Gerrit, moves in across the country”.

Met Éireann

The latest national forecast also indicates that tonight will be very windy or stormy and that coastal flooding is likely in the west and southwest.

“The peak winds will occur early on with further scattered blustery wintry showers and possible embedded thunderstorms.

“Less windy across Ulster and the northwest however with winds easing down for a time in other areas later too,” the meteorological service added.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms

Met Éireann has forecast that tomorrow (Thursday, December 28) will be a “rather windy day” with sunny spells and showers, most frequent across Connacht and Ulster, possibly turning wintry.

“Some thunderstorms are possible in the northwest too”, it added.

Temperatures are expected to be in the range of 5° to 10°.