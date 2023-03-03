Met Éireann has said that the weather conditions across the country will be mostly dry and cold over the weekend.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, March 3) will be a calm day with light variable winds and some bright sunny spells at times.

It will be mainly dry apart from the odd isolated light shower in highest daytime temperatures of 6° to 8°.

Overnight it will remain mostly dry and cloudy in light variable breezes. Temperatures will fall back to between -1° and 2°.

Met Éireann said that conditions will be similar on Saturday which will be mainly dry with isolated light rain in places, there will be some bright spells at times. Daytime temperatures will range from 5° to 7°.

Saturday night will be dry apart from some isolated light showers in light westerly breezes; it will be another cold night with lowest temperatures of 0° to 2°.

It will be mainly dry again on Sunday but the showers will become more frequent, particularly in the north of the country. The northwesterly winds will be light to moderate and temperatures will reach highs of 7° or 8°.

It will be dry on Sunday night and there will be freezing conditions in areas where the cloud breaks, in general lowest temperatures will be 2° to 3°.

On Monday, a northerly wind will make it feel colder, temperatures will reach 5° or 6° in the north, while it will be 7° or 8° in the south.

The temperatures will fall as rain pushes southwards across the country.

Met Éireann said that Monday night will be very cold with the mercury falling well below freezing.

It will be cold on Tuesday with a risk of sleet and snow falling on hills and mountains.

The forecaster has said that current indications suggest that rain on Wednesday will bring milder conditions for the latter part of the week.