Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning for wind for 16 counties, while the entire country will be under a Status Yellow warning for both wind and rain.
The warnings are issued ahead of the incoming Storm Debi.
The Status Orange wind warning will come into effect at 2:00a.m tomorrow morning (Monday, November 13), and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.
The following 16 counties will be under this warning:
- Carlow;
- Dublin;
- Kildare;
- Kilkenny;
- Laois;
- Longford;
- Louth;
- Meath;
- Offaly;
- Westmeath;
- Wicklow;
- Clare;
- Kerry;
- Limerick;
- Tipperary;
- Galway.
Met Éireann said there will be stormy conditions on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with severe and damaging gusts.
Possible impacts include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; dangerous travelling conditions; disruption to services; and damage to power lines.
Before and after the time in which this warning is in place, these counties, along with the remainder of the country, will be under a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain.
This warning will come into effect at midnight tonight (Sunday, November 12), and will remain in place until 3:00p.m tomorrow.
Met Éireann said that tonight and tomorrow will be very windy or stormy due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain expected, and a chance of thunderstorms and hail.
Possible impacts in those areas affected by the Status Yellow warning include: fallen trees or branches; localised flooding, including wave overtopping; and hazardous travelling conditions.
The UK Met Office has issued its equivalent of a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain for all six counties of Northern Ireland.
This warning will come into effect at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in place until 2:00p.m tomorrow afternoon.
The Met Office said that heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.