Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning for wind for 16 counties, while the entire country will be under a Status Yellow warning for both wind and rain.

The warnings are issued ahead of the incoming Storm Debi.

The Status Orange wind warning will come into effect at 2:00a.m tomorrow morning (Monday, November 13), and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

The following 16 counties will be under this warning:

Carlow;

Dublin;

Kildare;

Kilkenny;

Laois;

Longford;

Louth;

Meath;

Offaly;

Westmeath;

Wicklow;

Clare;

Kerry;

Limerick;

Tipperary;

Galway.

Met Éireann said there will be stormy conditions on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with severe and damaging gusts.

Possible impacts include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; dangerous travelling conditions; disruption to services; and damage to power lines.

Before and after the time in which this warning is in place, these counties, along with the remainder of the country, will be under a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain.

This warning will come into effect at midnight tonight (Sunday, November 12), and will remain in place until 3:00p.m tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that tonight and tomorrow will be very windy or stormy due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain expected, and a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Possible impacts in those areas affected by the Status Yellow warning include: fallen trees or branches; localised flooding, including wave overtopping; and hazardous travelling conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued its equivalent of a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain for all six counties of Northern Ireland.

This warning will come into effect at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in place until 2:00p.m tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Office said that heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.