Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning for wind for 16 counties, while the entire country will be under a Status Yellow warning for both wind and rain.

The warnings are issued ahead of the incoming Storm Debi.

The Status Orange wind warning will come into effect at 2:00a.m tomorrow morning (Monday, November 13), and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

The following 16 counties will be under this warning:

  • Carlow;
  • Dublin;
  • Kildare;
  • Kilkenny;
  • Laois;
  • Longford;
  • Louth;
  • Meath;
  • Offaly;
  • Westmeath;
  • Wicklow;
  • Clare;
  • Kerry;
  • Limerick;
  • Tipperary;
  • Galway.

Met Éireann said there will be stormy conditions on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with severe and damaging gusts.

Possible impacts include: damage to exposed and vulnerable structures; dangerous travelling conditions; disruption to services; and damage to power lines.

Before and after the time in which this warning is in place, these counties, along with the remainder of the country, will be under a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain.

This warning will come into effect at midnight tonight (Sunday, November 12), and will remain in place until 3:00p.m tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that tonight and tomorrow will be very windy or stormy due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain expected, and a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Possible impacts in those areas affected by the Status Yellow warning include: fallen trees or branches; localised flooding, including wave overtopping; and hazardous travelling conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued its equivalent of a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain for all six counties of Northern Ireland.

This warning will come into effect at 3:00a.m tomorrow morning, and will remain in place until 2:00p.m tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Office said that heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.

MET ÉIREANN RAIN STATUS ORANGE STATUS YELLOW WIND