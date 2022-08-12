Met Éireann has said that daytime temperatures this weekend could possibly reach the low 30s in some areas.

A Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures is currently in place for Munster and Leinster and will be extended to the entire country from midday today (Friday, August 12).

The warning will remain in place until 6:00a.m in Sunday (August 14).

However, the national forecaster has said that the hot conditions are set to give way to lower temperatures next week.

Met Éireann

Once any morning fog and mist clears this morning, it will be a dry, hot and sunny day with the mercury hitting 25-30°; winds will be light.

Some inland parts of Munster and Leinster could see daytime temperatures could reach the low 30s. Sea breezes will keep conditions a bit cooler in coastal areas.

It will be warm tonight with temperatures not falling below 13-17°, dry with clear spells and fog and mist will form in the light breezes.

Saturday will be another dry, hot and sunny day with temperatures between 26-31°, potentially hotter in parts of Munster and Leinster.

Advertisement

There will be light northeast winds, but again sea breezes will take the edge off the heat along the coast. Met Éireann said that there is a chance of an isolated shower developing.

It will be warm on Saturday night with temperatures of 15-18°, dry with light winds which will allow fog and mist to develop in some areas.

After a dry and sunny start on Sunday, cloud will build in some parts bringing scattered, possibly heavy, showers.

It will remain warm with temperatures of 24-29° in light southeast winds.

Sunday night will be warm and humid with scattered showers; temperatures will stay around 13-17° with light winds.

It will be cloudier than recent days on Monday, there will be scattered showers and temperatures will begin to fall back to a range of 18-24°, northerly winds will be light to moderate.

There will be similar temperatures for Tuesday, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and moderate northerly breezes.

Met Éireann said that it will feel fresher for the rest of next week, with low pressure resulting in showers at times.