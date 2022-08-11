Flahavan’s has announced its “Oat Grower of the Year Award” for the first time during Harvest 2022.

The awards, which will be split into two categories – ‘Conventional Oat Growers’ and ‘Organic Oat Growers’, have been developed to acknowledge the hard work, passion and commitment Flahavan’s suppliers have shown, growing top quality oats year after year.

Flahavan’s will assess their growers on the basis of overall grain quality, taking into account kernel content; bushel weight; moisture levels; aroma; flavour; colour and cleanliness.

Oat Grower of the Year

Shortlisted growers will then be reviewed by independent agronomist, Jim O’Mahony, who will reduce the field to just three growers from each category.

Jim will then assess the finalists on the basis of grower excellence, which will include cereal knowledge; farm practice and technique as well as environment and sustainability.

The judge will then make a final selection to determine the overall winner in each category.

Johnny Flahavan, operations manager at Flahavan’s said: “We’re delighted to launch the awards this year.

”Our growers play a key role in delivering the high quality oats our customers have come to expect from Flahavan’s and this is an opportunity to acknowledge their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Flahavan’s sources its conventional oats from within a 60-mile radius of the mill at Kilmacthomas Co. Waterford.

The Waterford-based company has been able to source its full requirement of organic oats from within the Irish market since Harvest 2021.

Each finalist will receive a luxury Flahavan’s hamper, while the overall winner will be named ‘Flahavan’s Oat Grower of the Year 2022‘, and receive a Waterford Crystal trophy, framed certificate and monetary prize.

The winners of the ‘Oat Grower of the Year Award’ will be announced in early October 2022.