Met Éireann has said that this weekend will bring mixed conditions with some heavy rain at times across the country.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, February 16) will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The showers will become isolated later with sunny spells.

During the afternoon cloud will build in the southwest with patchy drizzle developing, extending to western coasts by evening.

Highest temperatures of 10° to 13°C in a light to moderate westerly wind, which will ease by evening and veer southerly.

Light rain and drizzle will move across the country tonight with some mist and fog patches forming in parts. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 9° in light southerly winds which will strengthen overnight.

More persistent rain will move into the southwest and west on Saturday morning (February 17), while it will be a largely dry start in the east.

The rain, which will turn heavy at times, will spread to all areas during the morning and early afternoon. There will be moderate to fresh southerly winds, stronger in coastal areas with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

There will be further rain or showers on Saturday night, with heavy falls possible. Mist and fog will form as the winds ease, lowest overnight temperatures of 8° to 10°.

Sunday (February 18) will be a drier day overall as the scattered showers become more isolated, some sunny spells will develop in places too. Highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Met Éireann said that further rain is expected on Sunday night.

Monday (February 19) will be mostly dry with some well scattered showers. It will be cloudy with some bright or sunny spells at times. Highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in moderate westerly winds.

More rain is forecast for the country on Monday night and into Tuesday.

The outlook is for more rain in the middle of next week, while it will be cooler and unsettled later in the week.

Over the coming week, rainfall totals of around 30-60mm are expected, with the wettest conditions forecast in the south of the country.

It will be milder than average with mean air temperatures of around 9° or 10°. Mean soil temperatures will continue to be well above average.

Drying conditions will be moderate or poor with rain or showers expected most days.

Spraying will generally be limited but there will be some opportunities during the drier periods, the best of which will likely be on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

Met Éireann said that all soils are currently saturated, with most poorly drained soils waterlogged along with some moderately drained.

Over the coming week, soil conditions will likely remain much the same or deteriorate slightly. Trafficability will be generally poor.