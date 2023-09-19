MEPs have called for an increase of protein production in the EU in a vote in the European Parliament today (Tuesday, September 19).

The vote took place in a meeting of the agriculture and rural development committee, where it was decided that the EU must reduce its dependence on imports of protein crops from other countries.

Today, a draft resolution was adopted on the European protein strategy by MEPs by 33 votes to 9, with 3 abstentions.

The majority of MEPS voted in agreement that EU farmers must be supported in order to produce protein crops and to create more self-sufficiency in Europe.

The draft resolution is expected to be put to a plenary vote in October.

Protein production

Only 29% of the high-protein feedstock needed to balance animal feed originates from the EU, which makes the EU heavily dependent on imports of high-protein plant content from third countries.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have made it apparent that the EU needs to diversify its food and feed supply chains in order to reduce its dependence on inputs from foreign suppliers, according to the committee.

The agriculture committee found that farmers should get help to ‎convert protein crops to attractive products, and that by-products from the processing of protein crops should also be supported.

MEPs are seeking for the EU to adopt a comprehensive and ambitious protein strategy for the support of its production.

The European Commission has announced that it intends to adopt an EU protein strategy in the beginning of 2024.

At a meeting in March 2022, EU leaders identified increasing the production of plant-based proteins as a means to improve food security.

Incentives

Member states should consider introducing eco-schemes for legumes and grasslands and create dedicated protein plants funds, according to MEPs.

MEPs added today that the EU should consider the possibility to grow protein-rich crops for food on set-aside land, and to increase crop resilience, protein yields and quality of protein.

Easing regulatory burdens and policy measures for protein production must be done to improve farmers’ self-sufficiency, as stated by MEPs, who said that manure products and food industry waste should be classified as a substitute for chemical fertilisers.

A report provided to MEPs at the meeting stated that an increased protein production can help the EU to enhance the production of bioenergy products.

MEPs have called on the European Commission to present a regulation for the utilisation of side streams (excess materials/waste) from plant protein extraction, agricultural residues and food production waste streams for the production of bioenergy.

They are also seeking more research and development into the production and the safety of proteins in the EU and their impact, as well as for a science based and voluntary label allowing for comparison of the environmental footprint of food and feed.