Irish MEP Maria Walsh said that the proposal by president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen to withdraw a law on reducing pesticide use would come as a “relief” for Irish farmers.

Von der Leyen said today (Tuesday, February 6) that the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation (SUR) had become a “symbol of polarisation”, after it came under intense scrutiny from the agricultural sector and some MEPs.

The regulation aims to reduce the use of chemical pesticides across Europe by 50% by 2030.

Von der Leyen said the issue of pesticide use remains on the EU agenda and a new proposal with “much more matured content” may be tabled in future.

Pesticide law

Walsh said that she agrees with the president’s comments, and that the SUR has been “divisive” since its inception in summer 2022.

“Farmers are telling us loud and clear that they are struggling, it is our duty as public representatives and policy makers to listen and take action.

“The lack of appropriate and available alternatives to the usage of chemical pesticides is a huge problem for farmers, working to a tight deadline of halving use by 2030,” Walsh said.

Walsh added that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is “not fit for purpose”.

She said that the long term strategy must include additional funding for further asks of farmers and rural communities.

“People need to understand that farmers have been custodians to European and Irish lands for generations; they protect and nurture the environment.

“The us versus them narrative that has emerged must end,” Walsh said.

According to president Von der Leyen, a report on an ongoing strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture will be presented by late summer.

Commenting on this, Walsh called for education to be considered:

“The report must address the need for information on succession planning for young farmers, in particular female farmers who do not have the same access to land or livestock as previous generations”.