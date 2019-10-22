Measuring through mobiles makes waves in Millstreet

Technology allowing farmers to automatically measure grass through their mobile phones took home top awards at the National Dairy Show in Millstreet, Co. Cork, over the weekend.

Co. Limerick based agritech company Anuland was announced as winner in three different categories at the show’s National Dairy Innovation Awards.

Anuland was awarded the National Dairy Show Innovation Award Best Start-Up 2019 and its grass measurement technology, Anuland FieldSense System, was announced as the winner of the National Dairy Show Innovation Award Technology – gold category.

Finally, the company then went on to win the National Dairy Show Overall Innovation Award 2019.

According to the tech company, Anuland FieldSense is a systemised approach to grass measurement that helps farmers reduce time while achieving optimum grass cover.

Following two years of research and development, the system was launched a month ago, offering “camera technology that automatically measures grass through the user’s mobile phone using AI vision technology, bespoke algorithms and machine learning”, according to the firm.

Receiving the awards David McDonnell, director of Anuland, said:

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to receive such recognition for our company and our technology.

We all know how precious time is and not having enough time to set aside to walk the farm measuring grass each week is a real concern.

Our camera technology enables farmers to measure their grass on the go, by taking a photo of the grass whilst doing other daily tasks.

“This image data feeds into our system giving accurate grass measurement in real time, helping farmers to keep on top of grass management decisions at all times,” McDonnell added.

Anuland FieldSense was judged on criteria including: innovative aspects of the product/service in relation to dairy farming; practicality of product/service in assisting with common dairy farming chores/problems; and the presentation and promotion of the product/service.

The awards were presented at the National Dairy Show which took place at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork, last Saturday, October 19.

For those interested in learning more about the Anuland FieldSense System product, further details can be found on the company’s website.