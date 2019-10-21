Countdown begins to Queen of the Land 2019

The countdown is on for the weekend that will see farmers and rural-dwellers alike descend on the town of Tullamore, Co. Offaly, for the 2019 Tullamore Credit Union Queen Of The Land Festival.

Claimed to be the largest festival in the Macra na Feirme calendar, the weekend will see 28 ladies arrive to the Bridge House Hotel – with everything from international DJ sets to “Bingo Bongo” expected in between.

Hosted by Offaly Macra na Feirme, the annual three-day event – now in its 55th year – will see the “Queens” put through their paces with interviews, both in private and on stage, over the course of the weekend, with plenty of time for entertainment and activities as well.

The Queen of the Land Festival is held from Friday, November 8, through to Sunday, November 11, this year.

With crowds expected from all over the country to support their queens, approximately 2,000 people gather in Tullamore each year for the festival – with organisers expecting this figure to continue growing.

The 28 contestants – each having been selected to represent their county or region – will compete for the national title “based on their personality, energy, confidence, rural knowledge and eloquence”, according to the organising committee.

In addition to the contest itself, a stellar entertainment line-up has been assembled for the weekend.

Friday night will feature Bingo Bongo, with on-stage interviews and musical acts scheduled for the next day. MC for the weekend is local radio broadcaster Will Faulkner from Midlands 103.

Well-known DJ Mark McCabe – of Maniac 2000 fame among other hits – will put on a special live set on the Saturday night.

Finally, Sunday will feature a gala banquet – ahead of the midnight countdown to the unveiling and coronation of the Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land 2019.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday nights are available for €10 and €15 respectively and can be purchased at the door or from the festival website.

Tickets for Sunday, however, are €45 and must be pre-booked from the website. A weekend entertainment ticket is €65 and can be purchased online.