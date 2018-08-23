McHugh moderates panel discussion ahead of papal visit

This morning Anna May McHugh, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director is moderating a ‘World Meeting of Families’ panel discussion in the RDS in advance of the upcoming papal visit.

The session is titled ‘Handing on the Faith between the Generations: the role of grandparents’.

Commenting on the topic, Anna May said: “My faith gives me peace of mind and peace of heart – it helps me think positively, which brings me joy and happiness.

It brings a sense of community, love, belonging, purpose and meaning. I look at religion as something that enhances the quality of my life.

“And as a grandmother to four young children – Sean Og, Tadgh, Saran and Derbhla – the importance of handing the faith between the generations has never been more relevant and fundamental to me,” the managing director said.

“Our children are like shoots of a tree that need to be minded and guided with tenderness and love.

“Grandchildren are a great gift. It is important that, as grandparents and parents, we are custodians of the faith for future generations.”

Advertisement

“I can vividly recall listening to my late grandmother and mother telling me about the power of prayer.

It is now only when they are no longer with us that we can look back and reflect about their teachings when the rosary was recited every evening, and now I find myself passing on that belief to my grandchildren.

The NPA managing director added that she will also be visiting the Pope’s mass this Saturday, August 25, in Croke Park.

Embrace FARM tractor reaches Virginia

The Embrace FARM Tractor Drive pulled into the Virginia Agricultural Show in Co. Cavan yesterday for a quick pitstop, before heading back out on its countrywide journey aimed at raising awareness of farm safety.

Many high-profile representatives of the agri sector were on hand to welcome the voluntary drivers – including Brian and Norma Rohan, founders of Embrace FARM which is a network that supports those affected by farm accidents.

The tractor – a New Holland – was donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore and is being driven by a Macra na Feirme and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) volunteer.