McGuinness to attend ICSA meeting in Cavan tonight

The Cavan branch of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) will host a farmers’ meeting tonight, Monday, April 29. The meeting will take place at the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan.

It has been confirmed that MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, will be attending the meeting.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, chairman of Cavan ICSA, Hugh Farrell, said: “With Brexit, CAP reforms and climate change dominating the farming agenda, we are delighted to be welcoming Mairead McGuinness to Cavan to get an EU perspective and debate the issues.

“All farmers are invited to attend and get involved in shaping the future of Irish farming.”

Mairead McGuinness, First Vice-President of the European Parliament: Brexit, CAP and Climate Change;

Eddie Punch, general secretary ICSA: The current crisis in the beef sector;

Hugh Farrell, Chair of ICSA’s Animal Health and Welfare Committee: Reform of the TB Eradication Programme. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

“In my capacity as chair of the ICSA’s Animal Health and Welfare committee, I would also be particularly interested to hear farmers’ concerns with the TB eradication programme.

The ICSA is currently sitting at the TB Stakeholder Forum and is keen to bring issues in the Cavan area to the table.

Farrell noted that the ICSA’s beef chair Edmund Graham and sheep chair Sean McNamara will also be at the event. He encouraged farmers to come along and have their say.