Met Éireann predicts unsettled week ahead

The coming week will see largely unsettled weather conditions, alternating between dry and rainy spells for the next few days, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, April 29, will be mostly dry, with occasional scattered outbreaks of rain; however, it will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Highest temperatures today will be 13° to 16°, with cooler values in the east; this will be accompanied by moderate south to south-east breezes.

Tonight will see rain arriving in the west at first, which will spread throughout the country; lowest temperatures will be 9° to 10°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30, will start off wet in many areas; this will largely clear in the west with sunshine breaking through.

However, the east will continue to see outbreaks of rain for much of the day. Highest temperatures will be 11° and 13°, with light south-westerly winds.

Tuesday night will be dry, but also cold, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° in light breezes.

Further outlook

Wednesday, May 1, will start off dry and bright in general, but with showers spreading from the west in the afternoon, some of which will be heavy.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 12° to 13° in light variable breezes; showers will become isolated on Wednesday night, with lowest temperatures of 5° to 6°.

Thursday, May 2, will see sunny spells and the occasional shower, with highest temperatures of 12° to 14°.

Friday, May 3, and the weekend will see largely dry and bright – yet cool – conditions in most areas, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 10° to 14°. Nights will be chilly, with patches of grass frost.