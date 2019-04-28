Irish Grain Assurance Scheme recognised for lining up with world standards

The Irish Grain Assurance Scheme (IGAS) was recognised at the Talamh Awards held this week, April 24, for its achievement in bringing the scheme in line with world standards, which in turn makes it easier to market Irish grain products globally.

The scheme was a finalist in the Sustainable Farming category.

Membership of the scheme is essential where Irish cereals are destined for malting, brewing, distilling, flour production, oat milling and the animal feed industries.

Bench-marked to global requirements

IGAS was bench-marked against the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) platform – an international standard used to evaluate agricultural schemes for sustainable of agricultural production worldwide.

The farm sustainability assessment tool was used to assess the scheme and at first comparison the IGAS received ‘bronze’ status.

However, after changes were made to the code of practice and audit questionnaire ‘silver’ status was achieved.

What does this mean?

Meeting these standards means that the Irish grain industry can market the fact that Irish grain is produced in a fully sustainable and safe way as the IGAS verifies this against the international SAI standard.

Major Irish food giants such as Diageo, Irish Distillers, Boortmalt, the Malting Company of Ireland and Glanbia were fully involved in this process and have congratulated IGAS on this major achievement.

The bench mark also helps these companies to comply with Bórd Bia’s Origin Green initiative.

Commenting on the achievement Tom Kelly, the scheme manager, stated: “This will aid greatly with the marketing of Irish grain and Irish grain products, which in turn greatly helps to secure the future of growers and assemblers of grain in Ireland.

Sustainability is vital in all aspects of agriculture and food production worldwide and will become even more important over time.

“It is crucially important that Irish food producers stay ahead of the market in this respect,” he added.

About IGAS

IGAS was formed in 2001 by marrying the interests of the growers of Irish grain with that of the end users, which include animal-feed producers, merchants, millers, distillers, brewers and malsters.

The Irish Grain and Feed Association, the Irish Farmers’ Association, Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine were all involved in setting up the scheme.