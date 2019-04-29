Dairygold opens new ‘Co-op Superstores’ in Tipperary

Around 200 people were in attendance for the official opening of Dairygold’s new ‘Co-op Superstores’ at New Inn, near Cashel in Co. Tipperary, on Friday, April 26.

The redeveloped store forms part of an €11.5 million investment by the co-op to improve its retail store network, and to create a “modern retail offering, purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future”.

Dairygold says that the new store creates a modern shopping experience, and will expand the range of goods on offer.

A feed store and yard have been constructed at the site, with “ample” parking, which the co-op says will make the new venture an attractive option for farmers across Munster.

The site also includes an ‘agri-hub’ for meetings and farm support, as well as an expanded grain centre.

“The new Co-op Superstores at New Inn marks an exciting new chapter for our business. We want to thank our loyal customers for their patience during the works and we look forward to serving them and others across the wider north-Munster region into the future,” said John Sugrue, the manager of the new store.

John O’ Carroll, Dairygold’s head of retail, added that: “Today’s store opening is an exciting milestone in Dairygold’s ongoing investment in our retail store network to support our members’ growth into the future.

We look forward to four more new store developments in the coming 12 months. It also marks the significant redevelopment of the overall site here at New Inn.

Meanwhile, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman highlighted what the new site means for the future.

“Through this investment Dairygold has made a firm commitment to the future importance of New Inn as a centre of the society’s agri-business,” said O’Gorman.