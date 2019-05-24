McCormick tractor dealer appointed in Co. Antrim

McKeever Tractors has been appointed as a McCormick dealer for Co. Antrim.

The dealership, based at Portglenone near Ballymena, will “draw on past experience of McCormick products to support existing owners of the tractors, while focusing exclusively on McCormick for future sales”.

Managing director Thomas McKeever says he is very happy to be handling McCormick again.

He explained: “We have customers operating these tractors. Our mechanics know the tractors and are confident working on them. We know the tractors perform well and are reliable.

We’ll be supporting McCormick users old and new with a stock of parts for the entire range – from 2002 models onwards to the current machines.

Ben Agar, sales director for the UK and Ireland at McCormick manufacturer Argo Tractors, added his comment, saying: “Thomas McKeever and his team have a great opportunity to develop their business through this franchise.

“In recent years, we have seen major investments by Argo in the products and their manufacturing facilities. There has also been major investment in digital parts, sales, marketing and communication resources that can improve the efficiency and overall success of a dealer’s business.

“As a very traditional dealership, McKeever Tractors provides unstinting support to its customers, so we’re confident that bringing these elements together in a new McCormick franchise partnership will be successful.”

Thomas McKeever said: “Reliability is another positive factor.

“These tractors use proven components either manufactured in-house, such as axles and transmissions for the smaller to mid-size machines, or bought in from first-class suppliers such as ZF and Carraro, along with the most modern fuel-efficient engines from Deutz and FPT.