Mayo-based seaweed company enters animal health market

A seaweed production company based in Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, has today, Friday, April 12, launched a range of products for animal health into the Irish market.

The Dempsey family’s business – Sealac – is using seaweed formulations as supplements for farm animals, especially for young calves, lambs, pigs and foals, to boost gut health.

Speaking at this morning’s launch, the founder of Sealac, Martin Dempsey, said: “We have invested heavily in this project as a farm family, because we see the results of the products in healthy animals everyday.

According to a statement from Sealac, its products contain “a range of vitamins, amino acids and trace elements that encourage immunity from birth”.

Also attending the Sealac launch in Galway today, first Vice President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said: “The company is to be commended for the ingenuity, innovation and risk taking in their focus on finding solutions to reduce antibiotic use in livestock production.

There is global concern about the rise in resistance to antibiotics and the small number of antibiotics that are available for human health.

“The business is contributing to the creation of jobs, enterprise and local development, which is important from a social and economic point of view.”

The seaweed used by the business is harvested on the north-west coast of Ireland.

‘Electrolyte Plus for Calf, Lamb and Foal’, a rehydration treatment following intestinal upsets;

‘Electrolyte Plus for Pigs’, a supplementary for newly born piglets for energy and nutrition;

‘SEALAC 60 for Horse and Pony’, a natural seaweed supplement for overall health and appearance;

‘Follow on Flake for Cattle and Sheep’, a supplement to keep balanced vitamins and minerals. The products launched by Sealac today include:

Sealac’s products are available online at www.sealac.ie and in many farming outlets nationwide.