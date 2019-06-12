Mart trade: Grass-growth rebound draws buyers to the ring

Again, some mart managers have noted that the number of cattle presented for sale has taken a step backwards, but they have also outlined that demand has increased on the back of a grass-growth surge.

Where grass is in plentiful supply, some farmers have opted to head to the local mart in source of grass cattle; this has had a positive effect on the trade in some cases.

Headford Mart

Headford Mart held its weekly cattle sale on Saturday last, June 8. On the day, bullocks prices ranged from €110 to €985 over or from €1.18/kg to €2.88/kg, according to the mart’s manager Joe Wynne.

A Limousin bullock weighing 895kg achieved the top price of €1,800 or €2.01/kg. Looking at the top price on a €/kg basis, this went to a Charolais bullock weighing 378kg; he sold for €1,090 or €2.88/kg.

In the heifer ring, these lots made €167-805 along with the weight or €1.42-2.74/kg. Again, a Limousin heifer achieved a top price of €1,500 (€2.16/kg); she weighed 695kg. Furthermore, €2.74/kg (€1,000) was paid for a Limousin heifer weighing 365kg.

Looking to weanling heifers, these animals sold for €115-685 over or €1.85-3.10/kg. A Limousin weanling heifer weighing 385kg sold for €1,070 or €2.78/kg. A Simmental made the top price per kilogram; she weighed 290kg and sold for €900 or €3.10/kg.

Moving to weanling bulls, prices ranged from €350-685 along with the weight, or €2.04-3.00/kg. A Limousin bull – weighing 415kg – was bought for €1,110 or €2.65/kg and the top price on a €/kg basis was again a Limousin bull weighing 300kg; he sold for €900 or €3.00/kg.

Cull cows were reported to sell for €430-1,660/head, while cows with calves at foot made €1,480/unit.

Carnew Mart

Some 782 cattle and 160 calves went under the hammer in Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday last, June 8. David Quinn, the mart manager, said that prices had improved on the previous week’s sale, with strong demand for all types of stock from farmers and factory agents.

Beef and forward store bullocks made €630-1,010 along with their weight. Continental store bullocks made €450-870 over, while Friesian steers sold for €100-580 along with their weight. Angus and Hereford bullocks were reported to sell for €370-610 over.

Looking at the heifer trade, beef lots made €550-830 over and store heifers fetched €260-780 over. In addition, beef cows fetched €420-710 over and store cows made between €50-410 over.

Cows with calves at foot made €850-1,790/unit. Furthermore, a number of calves were also presented for sale; some sample prices are listed below.

Sample calf prices: Advertisement Continental bulls: €220-390/head;

Continental heifers: €120-400/head;

Friesian bulls: €70-165/head;

Hereford/Angus bulls: €100-280/head;

Hereford/Angus heifers: €80-210/head.

Castlerea Mart

450 cattle were presented for sale at Castlerea Mart, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday last, June 6. According to the mart’s manager, Brendan Egan, all categories of stock met a good demand and a good clearance was recorded.

Sample heifer and steer prices: Charolais heifer: 380kg – €975 or €2.56/kg;

Limousin heifer: 390kg – €1,045 or €2.67/kg;

Charolais heifer: 515kg – €1,200 or €2.33/kg;

Charolais bullock: 415kg – €1,090 or €2.62/kg;

Limousin bullock: 310kg – €1,055 or €3.40/kg;

Aberdeen Angus bullock: 700kg – €1,390 or €1.98/kg.

Furthermore, springers made €1,180-1,270/head, while cows with calves at foot made €980-1,670/unit. In addition, a number of dry cows also went under the hammer at the Roscommon-based venue.

Sample weanling prices: Limousin heifer: 265kg – €825 or €3.11/kg;

Limousin heifer: 250kg – €715 or €2.86/kg;

Charolais bull: 275kg – €830 or €3.01/kg;

Limousin bull: 365kg – €1,080 or €2.95/kg.

Moving to the calf ring, calves made from €150/head to €400/head, while runners made €350-670/head.

Sample dry cow prices: Simmental: 740kg – €1,450 or €1.95/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 830kg – €1,480 or €1.78/kg;

Charolais: 845kg – €1,640 or €1.94/kg;

Limousin: 710kg – €1,375 or €1.93/kg.

Raphoe Mart

Last Thursday’s sale (June 6) in Raphoe Mart, Co. Donegal, featured an “excellent” entry of cattle, according to the mart’s Anne Harkin.

Continental fat cows were reported to sell for up to €1,510/head, while Friesian lots sold for up to €1,150/head.

In addition, suckler pairings made up to €2,340/unit, with a lot of lots selling around the €2,000/head mark. Bullocks proved to be popular on the day – mainly due to the small number on offer.

Bulls weighing 480-600kg for further feeding were a harder sell, according to the manager, but lighter lots were popular among farmer buyers.

Moving to heifers, these lots were reported to be in “great” demand, with plenty of buyers for the lighter weights and forward store-type heifer.

Bulls weighing over 600kg sold for €600-900 over, beef bullocks made €600-750 along with the weight; store bullocks went under the hammer for €400-615 over.

On the heifer front, beef lots went under the hammer for €500-850 over and store heifers sold at €350-635 along with their weight.