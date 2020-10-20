Mart report: Strong demand for heavier store animals

In this article, we bring you a round up of some of the mart reports from sales that took place across the country last week.

The trade has seen continued demand from buyers for heavier, quality store animals, with many marts reporting that forward steers and heifers are trading well.

Raphoe Mart

A clearance rate of 92% was recorded from a total of 267 cattle entered for sale (Thursday, October 15) at Raphoe Mart.

Commenting on the trade, mart manager Ann Harkin said: “The trade has improved on last week with plenty of demand and competition around the ring.”

Bulls sold from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg. Bullocks for sale on the day traded from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg. The heifer trade saw a similar range in prices – from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Ann explained: “Quality in-spec cattle are in demand amongst buyers.”

She added: “The cow trade was very good, with northern buyers helping to boost the trade alongside local farmers.”

Finishing cows sold for €880/head to €1,740/head.

Sample prices: Bulls: >600kg – €500 to €585 over their weight;

Beef bullocks: >600kg – €600 to €750 over their weight;

Store bullocks: 400-600kg – €300 to €715 over their weight;

Beef heifers: >500kg – €480 to €670 over their weight;

Store heifers: <500kg – €300 to €640 over their weight.

Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny mart (Thursday, October 15) saw a large number of entries with a total of 1,150 cattle offered for sale.

Reflecting on demand, mart auctioneer George Candler explained: “The major demand was for the more forward store continental bullocks and beef types.”

Turning his thoughts to the steer trade, Friesian bullocks ranged from €1.45/kg to €1.80/kg. Angus bullocks saw a range of €1.70/kg to €2.15/kg. Heavier steers commanded prices from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.

Sample forward steer prices: Limousin: 755kg – €1,650 or €2.19/kg;

Charolais: 725kg – €1,670 or €2.30/kg;

Angus: 690kg – €1,420 or €2.06/kg;

Limousin: 630kg – €1,500 or €2.38/kg.

Forward store bullocks met a trade ranging from €1.70/kg to €2.40/kg.

Sample forward store prices: Angus: 565kg – €1,210 or €2.14/kg;

Hereford: 555kg – €1,010 or €1.82/kg;

Piedmontese: 520kg – €1,250 or €2.40/kg;

Friesian: 510kg – €870 or €1.71/kg.

Lighter store bullocks saw a trade that ranged from €1.65/kg to €2.55/kg for steers (with weights from 400kg to 500kg). Store bullocks weighing below 400kg ranged from €1.70/kg to €2.40/kg.

Sample lighter store steer prices: Angus: 490kg – €1,050 or €2.14/kg;

Charolais: 470kg – €1,190 or €2.53/kg;

Friesian: 485kg – €820 or €1.69/kg;

Hereford: 470kg – €860 or €1.83/kg;

Hereford: 395kg – €680 or €1.72/kg;

Charolais: 385kg – €860 or €2.23/kg;

Angus: 375kg – €765 or €2.04/kg;

Limousin: 315kg – €750 or €2.38/kg.

Commenting on the heifer trade, George noted that “plain heifers were more difficult to sell, except for top-quality continental [animals] with good confirmation”.

Advertisement

He added: “Buyers were more selective this week, compared to other weeks.”

Forward heifers, close to their finishing period, achieved a price range of €1.70/kg to €2.35/kg.

Sample forward heifer prices: Angus: 750kg – €1,460 or €1.95/kg;

Limousin: 630kg – €1,260 or €2.00/kg;

Charolais: 625kg – €1,370 or €2.19/kg;

Limousin: 585kg – €1,350 or €2.31/kg.

The heifer trade also saw more forward store types reach a price range of €1.70/kg to €2.30/kg. Lighter stores achieved prices from €1.70/kg to €2.75/kg.

Sample forward store heifer prices: Angus: 525kg – €1,060 or €2.02/kg;

Belgian Blue: 495kg – €1,100 or €2.22/kg;

Charolais: 485kg – €1,050 or €2.16/kg;

Hereford: 470kg – €800 or €1.70/kg.

Sample lighter store heifer prices: Belgian Blue: 385kg – €1,050 or €2.73/kg;

Angus: 380kg – €730 or €1.92/kg;

Charolais: 365kg – €850 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin: 325kg – €710 or €2.18/kg.

Cull cows “remained a steady trade” according to George, with continental types achieving €1.20/kg to €2.05/kg. Friesian cull cows made €0.85/kg to €1.65/kg.

Castlerea Mart

Castlerea Mart held its weekly steer sale on Monday, October 12. Brendan Egan, mart manager, said: “There were increased numbers presented for sale this week.”

Commenting on the trade for bullocks, Brendan noted: “Quality stores were in good demand, while lesser quality animals were a little easier – but overall a good clearance took place.”

Sample continental steer prices: Limousin: 470kg – €1,220 or €2.59/kg;

Charolais: 485kg – €1,300 or €2.68/kg;

Charolais: 500kg – €1,340 or €2.68/kg;

Charolais: 525kg – €1,320 or €2.51/kg;

Limousin: 535kg – €1,280 or €2.39/kg;

Limousin: 565kg – €1,300 or €2.30/kg;

Charolais: 590kg – €1,340 or €2.27/kg;

Charolais: 665kg – €1,470 or €2.21/kg;

Simmental: 695kg – €1,570 or €2.25/kg.

On Thursday, October 15, the mart held its weekly cattle sale, with “high numbers of stock” presented for auction. Brendan commented on this sale, saying: “Trade for quality stock is holding well, but plainer type stock are tending to be harder sold this week.”

The sale included cows with calves at foot, which made from €820/head to €1,510/head.

Sample continental heifer prices: Charolais: 410kg – €1,080 or €2.63/kg;

Limousin: 415kg – €1,050 or €2.53/kg;

Charolais: 420kg – €1,040 or €2.47/kg;

Charolais: 440kg – €1,130 or €2.56/kg;

Limousin: 565kg – €1,280 or €2.26/kg;

Limousin: 610kg – €1,300 or €2.13/kg;

Charolais: 630kg – €1,320 or €2.09/kg.

Sample continental weaning bull prices: Charolais: 245kg – €1,110 or €4.53/kg;

Limousin: 260kg – €1,010 or €3.88/kg;

Charolais: 280kg – €900 or €3.21/kg;

Charolais: 280kg – €850 or €3.03/kg;

Charolais: 435kg – €1,100 or 2.52/kg;

Limousin: 560kg – €1,290 or €2.30/kg.

Sample continental weaning heifer prices: Charolais: 265kg – €810 or €3.05/kg;

Charolais: 270kg – €780 or €2.88/kg;

Limousin: 285kg – €920 or €3.22/kg;

Charolais: 315kg – €950 or €3.01/kg;

Charolais: 320kg – €900 or €2.81/kg;

Limousin: 335kg – €1,080 or €3.22/kg.

According to Brendan: “The dry cow trade remained similar to last week’s sale.”