Take time over the coming weeks to check in on a neighbour or a friend

With the country facing into tougher Covid-19 restrictions over the coming weeks, it’s now more than ever that people need to come together and help each other in whatever way they can.

The first lockdown last March was an extremely tough time for people right across the country. It was a long period for people, especially older, more vulnerable people to be stuck in their homes, waiting for restrictions to be lifted and for life to return to some sort of normality.

Unfortunately, the spike in cases again means action has to be taken to limit the spread of the virus and that action is tougher restrictions similar to ones seen last March and April.

This means we are back to square one in many respects. The restrictions that were in place last spring are largely back and this is going to have a huge impact on people’s mental health.

The wintertime can be a tough and lonely time of the year for many people, without having to deal with Covid-19 on top of it.

For farmers, winter can not only be a costly time, as cattle/sheep are housed, but it can also be a stressful time.

The fact that we are facing into another lockdown is not going to help matters and now more than ever, people need to come together and help out each other where they can.

The fact marts are moving to higher restriction levels means that those farmers who would usually go to their local mart for a day out to meet people, will no longer be able to do that for the foreseeable future, or be able to go visit a friend at their house, which is going to have a knock-on effect on people’s mental health.

Lockdown back in spring was probably made that bit easier because the days were getting longer and brighter and people had the option of keeping busy outdoors.

However, now we are facing into shorter, darker days, which is going to take a toll on people’s mental health.