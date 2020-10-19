90,000 farmers complete agriculture census forms

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reminded farmers to complete and return the Census of Agriculture forms now as the deadline has passed.

More than 90,000 farmers have already completed and returned their forms.

Farmers who have not yet completed the census will receive a second reminder letter and replacement form this week.

The CSO said that answering the Census of Agriculture should take only a few minutes as the form has been reduced to four pages.

We have also made it easier for you to respond, as you can either complete the four-page form and return it in the freepost envelope provided by the CSO or you can fill out the questionnaire online.

Under the Statistics Act 1993, the information provided by farmers to the CSO will be strictly confidential and will only be used for statistical purposes.

Speaking about the Census of Agriculture, CSO statistician Cathal Doherty said: “The Census of Agriculture questionnaire was issued early in September and we would like to thank every farmer who has completed and returned their questionnaire.

“We are asking farmers who have yet to return the questionnaire to do so now. You have the option to complete the paper form and return it using the freepost envelope or to complete it online using your unique login details that will arrive by post this week.

The Census of Agriculture was first collected in Ireland in 1847 and is collected every 10 years to provide benchmark statistics on the number of farms in Ireland and their structure in terms of farm enterprise.