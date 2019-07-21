Map: How much does a 4X4 round bale of hay cost?

Farmers across the country took advantage of the recent spell of dry weather, with some opting to secure a cut of hay for their fodder inventory.

There is now an abundance of surplus hay for sale in the country; so, farmers are spoiled for choice if considering buying hay this year.

With different prices and a selection of qualities on offer, looking around before buying is definitely worthwhile.

It should be noted that the prices posted below are quoted from listed advertisements online for standard 4X4 round bales.

Taking a look at the trade prices online, the cheapest round bale of hay is available in Listowel, Co. Kerry, at a modest €8/bale.

On the other end of the scale, the most expensive hay on offer was in Adare, Co. Limerick, with an asking price of €38 a pop. This was an exception, and is not listed among representative prices.

Below is a sample of representative prices for round bales on a county-by-county basis:

In terms of small square bales, they are available in large numbers online. The going rate is €3/bale across the country with some exceptions.

In light of farm safety week, farmers must ensure that bales are securely fastened on a trailer before being transported – even if being transported a short distance.