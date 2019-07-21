216ac residential farm with outbuildings for auction

New to market, in an executor sale, is a residential farm with outbuildings at Bolinahaney, Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

Hailed as an outstanding residential farm with an extensive range of outbuildings, it will go for auction on Wednesday, September 4, at 3:00pm in The Ashdown Park Hotel, Gorey.

“The property is located in one of the most fertile parts of north Co. Wexford, 6km from both Bunclody and Ferns, 8km from Carnew, within easy access of the M11 and N80,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“Kilrush is 2km with a pub; churches; Ballyroebuck primary school; and sporting facilities. Bunclody is a thriving town situated along the N80 at the foot of the Blackstairs Mountains on the banks of the River Slaney.

“The town offers a large range of shops, supermarkets and services. Enniscorthy is 22km; Rosslare/Europort is 60km; while Carlow is 25km; and Dublin is 100km away,” David said.

Road frontage

“This superb property is divided by the public road with well over 1km of road frontage. The largest block comprises the residence and farmyard on circa 113ac.

“The second block extends to a circa 75ac parcel which will be offered in two lots and, finally, there is a circa 28ac parcel, located directly across the public road from the farmyard,” he said.

“The farm is laid out in large divisions, generally with top-quality, free-draining soil with the majority, circa 150ac, in tillage and the remaining, circa 5ac, in grass.

The lands are south-facing and have been farmed to the highest standard over a long number of years. The residence and farmyard are set back 200m from the public road and is approached via an attractive tree-lined avenue.

“The two-storey residence is a traditional stone-built farmhouse over 100 years old which has been extended during the intervening years,” the agent said. He described the house which incorporates a fitted oak kitchen with Aga cooker, and four bedrooms, with oil-fired central heating, as being presented in good condition.

“There is a gravelled yard to the front of the house with a concrete yard and parking area to the rear. A dairy/storage building adjoins the property and there are a number of traditional stone-cut offices located between the residence and the farmyard,” David said.

Outbuildings include: garages; a dairy; a lofted shed; other sheds with lean-tos; round roof sheds; concrete floor sheds; and livestock sheds.

The property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Four-bed residence with extensive range of yards, sheds and outbuildings on circa 113ac, with extensive road frontage, in tillage and in grass;

Lot 2: Circa 49ac with extensive road frontage, in tillage and in grass;

Lot 3: Circa 26ac with extensive road frontage, in tillage and in grass;

Lot 4: Circa 28ac with extensive road frontage, in tillage and in grass; and

Lot 5: The entire on circa 216ac.