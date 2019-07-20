Video: 284ac equestrian, agricultural and residential estate for sale in Meath

Dollanstown Stud & Estate is an equestrian, agricultural and residential estate extending to about 284ac (115ha) in total, located at Kilcock, Co. Meath.

The house is within commuting distance of Dublin city centre, at just 34km in distance; the M50 Dublin bypass is just 23km; and Dublin Airport is 40km. Additionally, the town of Kilcock is 2km away.

Dollanstown has a prime situation on the edge of the Meath/Kildare county border. Co. Kildare has a reputation for being the centre of the Irish horse industry.

The former market town of Kilcock, to the south of Dollanstown, is a thriving town with a vibrant community and provides for everyday amenities including supermarkets, cafés, a post office, a medical centre, a dental practice, a bank and numerous public houses, restaurants, as well as primary and secondary education.



The area is synonymous with equestrianism; being home to many of the world’s leading stud farms, international bloodstock sales and the country’s premier horse racing and eventing venues.

Bloodstock auctioneers can be found locally at Tattersalls in Co. Meath (21km) and Goffs in Co. Kildare (27km).

As well as this, some of the country’s top racecourses are a short distance away, including: Fairyhouse Racecourse (21km); Naas Racecourse (25km); Punchestown Racecourse (33km); The Curragh Racecourse (40km); and Leopardstown Racecourse (46km).

International horse trials take place at Tattersalls, while the famous Dublin Horse Show is 39km in distance.

The jewel in the crown of Dollanstown Stud & Estate is the range of equestrian facilities.

There are 71 stables set out as follows:

Traditional courtyard: Four loose boxes accessed from within the courtyard;

Main yard: It is situated to the rear of the courtyard with 14 loose boxes, a feed shed, a tack room, a WC, a wash room and a rug room;

Back gate lodge yard: Eight loose boxes, attached to the rear with a concrete apron;

Back gate yard: 16 loose boxes situated next to the main service entrance;

Opposite back gate yard: Four loose boxes;

Newtown yard: 18 loose boxes and a yard which includes a tack room, a WC, a kitchen and a loft above;

Isolation yard: Seven loose boxes.

Situated within the main yard and accessed off the service driveway are the following:

Dutch barn: A 10-bay barn with a lean-to at the rear;

Indoor arena: A 13-bay, flood-lit arena;

A covered six-horse walker;

An all-weather outdoor arena;

Lying behind the Newtown Gate Lodge yard is an all-weather outdoor arena.

The remains of a top-class event course, last used in 2000, still exists around the estate, with an assortment of testing cross-country fences over varying terrain, including woodlands and open parkland.

There is also a Derby course, including various fences, a water fence, Devil’s Dyke and Derby bank.

Accessed from the Derby course and Newtown stable-yard are the all-weather gallops of some 2,400m.

Farmland

The land at Dollanstown lies within a contiguous block. It has exceptional access throughout the estate, including excellent frontage onto the public road and a network of internal roads and tracks.

There is a loading bay at the northwest of the estate, just off the public road.

The land is a good size and shape for modern agriculture. Additionally, there is water via piped drinking troughs and a natural supply.

Farm buildings

There is a set of covered cattle courts with a silage clamp situated close to Newtown Gate Lodge at the south-eastern edge of the estate.

They provide winter accommodation for the progeny which are housed for one winter before being sold.

Residential accommodation

Dollanstown House occupies a private situation with no evidence of suburbia from the estate. The house and the main yard are conveniently situated at the core of the estate. The house measures 779.99m² (8,396ft²).

Reportedly dating from the late 1700s, it is a renovated and refurbished period house comprising three reception rooms; a kitchen; seven bedrooms (four en suite); and an entertainment wing including two reception rooms and a kitchen.

Outside, there is a walled garden, formal gardens and parkland, and a traditional courtyard.

Additional information

Dollanstown Stud & Estate is for sale through Savills as a whole by private treaty.

The guide price is €7.5 million.

Further information can be found online.