A substantial agricultural holding at Shanaway, Tarbert, Co. Kerry, is for sale. It extends to approximately 97.36ac of quality land primarily used for grazing and silage production, according to negotiator Paul Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack.

“The farm is accessed via a shared private avenue off Steeple Road, close to the N69 Listowel/Limerick road, with proximity to Tarbert village,” he said.

The holding is contained in one parcel set out over a number of fields. The elevated, undulating and naturally draining land offers great potential to acquire such a large track of quality land in one parcel.

“Rarely does such an opportunity present itself in the north Kerry area. There is a two-storey farmhouse and adjoining store in poor condition with a large courtyard,” the agent said.

The land at Tarbert will appeal to farmers in the north Kerry / west Limerick region, Paul said.

The property commands views of the Shannon estuary and surrounding countryside, he said.

“There is strong demand in the area for high-quality land. It is not often a holding of this size and quality comes on the market in the Tarbert area. Historically, in the immediate Tarbert/Glin area, pockets of good-quality land will fetch a premium price.

“The land is free draining and slopes gradually westwards towards the public road. There is potential to refurbish the farmhouse residence which is substantial in size,” Paul said.

“The N69 is located just 1km away as is the village of Tarbert and its ferry which connects Co. Kerry to Co. Clare and provides a gateway to the west of Ireland. The heritage town of Listowel is located 10 minutes to the south.”