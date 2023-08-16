A certain level of silage effluent is expected when harvesting crops, but this year due to the very wet weather, larger volumes are likely to be seen.

The wet and challenging conditions have resulted in many describing the harvesting of second-cut crops as a ‘smash and grab’ operation.

While many now have crops in the pit or made into bales, it is important the effluent from the crop is managed.

Silage effluent

According to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (Cafre), grass harvested at 18% dry matter (DM) will produce approximately 150L of effluent/t.

While grass harvested at 25% DM will produce around 25L of effluent/t.

On some farms, plastic piping is used to help remove the effluent, but all pits should have effluent channels.

Once the silage has been put into the pit and covered, farmers should ensure that these channels are clear of obstructions.

This will allow the effluent to flow to a suitable storage tank.

Farmers should continue to check these channels on a regular basis for obstructions. Each year before silage pits are used they should be inspected to ensure that the walls and floor are free from cracks so no effluent can escape and if needs be, any necessary repairs should be completed.

Bale storage

Silage bales, including high dry matter silage or haylage, can only be stored a maximum of two bales high, in the absence of adequate facilities for the collection and storage of any effluent that may arise.

Bales must continue to be stored at least 20m from surface water or a drinking water abstraction point.

Where bales are being stored in fields there are a number of other factors other than the Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations (GAP regulations).

Ideally, they should be stored in a part of the field that is close to an entrance or near a track so that excessive damage is not caused to fields and bales can be retrieved.

Pits

One of the major advantages of bales is that once they are wrapped they are wrapped until you open them.

Silage pits require some further management – a pit will usually sink after a number of days so the covers will need to be tightened to ensure the best seal is achieved.

You should continue to inspect the pit regularly to ensure an airtight seal is achieved and maintained – increasing you chances of having a high quality forage.