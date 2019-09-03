Man killed in farm accident in Kerry

A man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Kerry yesterday evening, Monday, September 2, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Ardfert are investing the sudden death of a male in his 70s which occurred in Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry on Monday, September 2, at approximately 5:30pm.

The body was removed to Kerry University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The spokesperson added that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and will carry out its own investigations.

“A Garda file will be prepared for the Coroners Court,” the Garda representative added.

The HSA has been contacted for comment.

Second fatality in 10 days

This is the second farm fatality in the space of 10 days; last week, a man in his 60s was killed in a farm accident in Co. Westmeath.

In a statement, a representative from An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of sudden death which occurred in Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath, on Friday, August 23, at approximately 6:30pm.

A male in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was removed to Mullingar Mortuary for post mortem.

The accident took place on farmland; AgriLand understands the incident involved livestock.