Kepak secures permanent injunctions against protesters

Meat processor Kepak has secured High Court injunctions prohibiting named protesters from engaging in blockades outside a number of its meat factories.

Secured in the High Court earlier today, Tuesday, September 3, the meat processor was granted an injunction prohibiting blockades outside four of its plants.

According to RTÉ, the orders were made with the consent of eight individuals named by Kepak in temporary injunctions last week.

The court was told Kepak will not pursue the eight defendants for costs or damages after they undertook not to engage in any non-peaceful or non-lawful protest, according to RTÉ.

It was apparently said in court that the orders are in relation to the named individuals and not the Beef Plan Movement.

Named farmers consent to permanent injunction

Last week, Dawn Meats issued a statement welcoming news from the High Court on Friday, August 30, that named farmers in the injunction taken by the meat processor have consented to abide by the court orders.

Advertisement

The injunction granted by the High Court on Tuesday was brought by Dawn Meats against nine named farmers, namely: Max Delahunty; Jack Frisby; Declan Ryan; Liam Cunningham; James Kennedy; John Hassett; Michael Power; James O’Shea; and Tom Fitzpatrick.

In its statement on the day, a spokesperson for Dawn Meats said: “We are pleased that the named individuals covered by our previous injunction in relation to our Grannagh facility have today consented to permanent injunctions preventing illegal blockading and intimidation across all plants.

The permanent injunction extends to all unnamed persons engaging in the illegal blockades and intimidation at all Dawn Meats facilities.

The processor representative continued, adding that the “illegal nature of the protest activity has made it necessary to protect our business, our employees, our supplier farmers and our customers who depend on us being able to operate”.