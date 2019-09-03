Dairygold unveils new ‘Pastureland’ guarantee

Dairygold has launched Pastureland – the cooperative’s guarantee that its suppliers’ milk is “sourced from grass-fed cows who graze naturally on lush, nutrient-rich pastures”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dairygold Food Ingredients said: “Pastureland is our guarantee that our grass-fed milk is of the highest quality, is sustainable and naturally nourishing.

“Our member data shows that our cows graze outdoors for 270 days on average on a diet of grass and white clover.”

The spokesperson highlighted that its suppliers’ cows have a 97% grass-based diet on open pastures to produce milk “that has scientifically proven health benefits”.

Dairygold claimed that studies have also shown that “consumers prefer the taste, texture and appearance” of its grass-fed dairy ingredients

“These ingredients are used in infant milk formula, milk powders, cheese and confectionary products helping to nourish people all over the world.

“Our customers demand the highest standards in food traceability, sustainability and milk quality from their dairy ingredients suppliers.”

The Dairygold Food Ingredients spokesperson highlighted the Pastureland guarantee as “vitally important” to its brand.

It acts as a signature, an identifier and as a mark of quality. It is and should always be, the most consistent component in our communications.

The Pastureland guarantee will be rolled out across all Dairygold Food Ingredients’ products, from dairy powders to cheeses in the coming months.