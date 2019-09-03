Liffey Meats injunction suspended for Ballinasloe

The High Court injunction against protests by farmers at the Liffey Meats plant in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, has beef suspended over concerns the injunction was not properly served.

According to TD Peadar Tóibín, names of farmers has been published on lists of people who were affected by the injunction, but that “no injunction was properly served to anyone”.

This was a cause of “major concern” and a “great deal of confusion and stress” to the affected farmers, the Meath-West independent TD told AgriLand.

Tóibín said all this in court today, and after doing so, the barrister for Liffey Meats accepted that this was in fact the case.

As a result, the injunction has been suspended until Liffey Meats “fulfills its responsibilities”. AgriLand understands that this suspension applies only to the Ballinasloe site, and not to Liffey Meats plants in general.

Confrontation

Another Liffey Meats plant was the sight of a confrontation between protesters and Gardaí yesterday, Monday, September 3.

At the processor’s site in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, one protester was arrested and another injured. The arrested individual was detained in relation to breaches of the Public Order Act, according to Gardaí.

Meanwhile, the injured protester was taken in an ambulance to Cavan General Hospital in Cavan town.

The protester who was arrested was released without charge this morning, Tuesday, September 3. AgriLand understands that the male – in his 50s – is now in hospital himself as it is believed he sustained injuries during yesterday’s events.